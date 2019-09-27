Namma Veetu Pillai: You have already watched this movie

If you are a fan of Tamil movies, you have already seen this movie.

One does not simply watch Tamil movies without crossing paths with ‘Thankachi-sentiments’ (little sister sentiments) at least once.

That’s exactly what this movie is.

The movie is an attempt to coax the male ego and tell the ‘male’ attached to it that he’s the protector of his mother/wife/sister and any ‘female’ in the close vicinity.

The movie is a family drama about a near-perfect guy who has an adopted sister who wants to get her married.

As her marriage gets called off several many times, the hero and his mother obsessively, compulsively and desperately search for more grooms to take her.

The villains hate the hero for no visible reason. The hero’s extended family hates him, his sister and mother for something that happened 25 years ago. They can’t seem to grow up and get over it.

The dialogues are all intended at either being funny or presenting the next topic that is to be discussed in the movie.

Director Pandiraj very badly needs to up his game.