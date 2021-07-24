Naomi Osaka: A melancholic story of a reticent star

Naomi Osaka

Director: Garrett Bradley

English (Netflix)

Rating: 3/5

At one point, Naomi Osaka ponders about missing out on her college years. But it's quickly put behind as she concedes that she has probably gone too far down her path.

In a nutshell, the self-titled Netflix documentary ‘Naomi Osaka’ showcases a young woman's journey, as she comes to terms with being one of the most recognisable faces of the era in tennis, a sport notorious for its loneliness.

While her peers navigate through the political and cultural ebb and flow behind a veil of relative anonymity, Osaka, a soft-spoken, introverted 23-year-old, goes through hers in front of the world, which focuses on her as a unique symbol, a Haitian-Japanese woman raised in the United States and representing Japan.

Importantly, she is cognisant of it. As the story progresses, the once-timid tennis star becomes more confident and stands up for her beliefs, especially about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Not only did she pull out of a tournament to show solidarity but she also famously wore black face masks with a different name of Black people who had been killed by the police during her triumpant US Open campaign.

And when asked about the message she was trying to send, she pointedly and eloquently replies: “What was the message that you got?”

The tone of the documentary, released in three interchangeable parts, is decidedly melancholic. Director Garrett Bradley shows a world lacking in colour. It starts with her winning her first Grand Slam against her idol Serena Williams in 2018 under controversial circumstances.

What follows is Osaka navigating through her newfound celebrity status. She learns about her tennis - which she realises is different from what she thought earlier. Osaka moves out of her parent's house and understands what is expected of her. She trains, competes, attends interviews and photoshoots, and takes up endorsements to become one of the richest athletes in the world.

It's clear that she is not completely at ease, the foreshadowing for her decision to not do press conferences in French Open and the subsequent fallout with the authorities is visible.

Osaka's reflection on her search for the 'champion mentality' -- on which she speaks with great depth after her loss to teenaged Coco Gauff -- is particularly intriguing. Pain is palpable as she reflects on Kobe Bryant's influence on her after the basketball star's untimely death.

The narrative ebbs and flows, sailing over her transition between coaches and large parts of her career and business interest. In a colourless world, Osaka's personality -- reserved and often low energy as it may be -- adds occasional bright spots.

If you are watching this series to learn more about Osaka or wondering why she chose to be a centerpiece of a series, especially on the back of the French Open controversy, there is precious little that is disclosed. Perhaps that is Osaka. An introvert keeping the world at arm's length.