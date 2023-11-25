'Napoleon' movie review: Too much romance, too little truth in Napoleon biopic

The film opens to an agitated France, awoken by the French revolution but grappling with enemies. Napoleon’s (Phoenix) rise up the ranks as a daredevil general is underwritten while his romance with his first wife Josephine (Vanessa) is overdone.

The makers fail to capture Napoleon’s genius, making it mostly a portrayal of marital discord and childless marriage. The battles of Marengo, Jena and Wagram, which rank among Bonaparte’s top military successes, find no mention. And the depiction of the battle of Austerlitz, regarded as one of the greatest tactical masterpieces in military warfare, is wafer-thin.

An overemphasis on the Russian campaign and Waterloo builds an illusion of failure around Napoleon’s career. The plot struggles with facts, gets the age of its characters wrong, and is inaccurate in its hyped depiction of Napoleon’s role during the Red Terror.