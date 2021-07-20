'Narappa' movie review: Venkatesh-starrer is a nearly flawless action drama

Director: Srikanth Addala



Cast: Venkatesh, Priyamani, Nassar, Rajiv Kanakala and Ammu Abhirami

Rating: 4/5



Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Actor Venkatesh's latest movie Narappa, a remake of the Tamil film Asuran, is an emotionally-gripping action drama that matches the standards set by the original version. It revolves around a meek and caring father who silently endures numerous insults to protect his family. As the story unfolds, one learns about his violent past

A 'fresh' remake

The core plot is exactly the same as the one seen in Asuran and deals with the clash between the 'haves' and the 'have nots', a relatable theme. Moreover, most of the scenes are replicas of the ones featured in the original version. Narappa, however, has a fresh feel despite this limitation as Srikanth Addala focusses more on the emotional aspects of the story rather than the socio-political undertones.

Srikanth owns the film



This approach is radically different from the one adopted by Vetrimaaran as Asuran came across as dark and disturbing. Srikanth's decision to stick to the family aspects yields the desired results as Narappa feels more relatable even though it is rooted in native hues.

Solid writing

Broadly speaking, a film can make an impact only if the writing does justice to the plot. Baahubali, for example, emerged as a global phenomenon mainly because each and every character--right from Prabhas' Amrendra Baahubali to Sathyaraj's Katappa--was reasonably well fleshed out. In other words, it was a classic case of 'show don't tell' storytelling. Narappa too hits the right notes due to the effective screenplay. The family aspects come to the forefront right from the opening scene. The sequence depicting the death of the protagonist's son is a major highlight and makes the desired impact mainly because of its organic intensity.



A realistic transformation scene



The transformation scene has always been an important aspect of commercial cinema. Baashha, for example, would not have been the same without a massy sequence in which the meek 'autokaran' reconnected with his inner rage to unleash terror on his foes. Narappa features a similar sequence just before what would have been the interval block had the flick been released in theatres. Venkatesh's transformation from subdued to ferocious is as natural/realistic as can be.

Strong emotional core



The flashback sequences add depth to an already engaging storyline and prove that Srikant, who suffered a setback when Brahmotsavam failed to live up to expectations, has regained his mojo. The writers also manage to justify the age gap between Venkatesh and Ammu Abhirami.

Venkatesh at his best



Coming to performances, 'Venky' is the heart and soul of Narappa. He expertly underplays things in the first half, just the way he had done in Anari and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. 'Mama' emotes with his eyes in a scene involving the death of a pet, the hallmark of a great performer.

It is, however, his effortless work in the action scenes that proves to be the real surprise package of Narappa as he isn't really perceived to be a 'mass hero'. He is ably supported by Priyamani, who gets the body language right and brings out the feistiness associated with her character.

Able supporting cast

Young actor Rakhi emotes well given his age. Nassar makes his presence felt despite the limited screen time. The rest of the cast, which includes the likes of Abhirami and Rajiv Kanakala, serves its purpose.

No mindless violence



The film features quite a few gory sequences but they gel with the narrative. Moreover, like Asuran, Narappa refrains from glorifying violence. It, in fact, takes a stand against it, something that the closing sequences bring out quite well.

A missed opportunity?



The recent blockbuster Vakeel Saab. a remake of the Hindi movie Pink, felt completely different from the original version as the makers tweaked the plot to cater to Pawan Kalyan fans. The courtroom drama had a full-fledged romantic track and action sequences, which helped it avoid comparisons with Pink. The makers of Narappa could have done something similar to avoid falling into the 'comparison trap'. This, however, is not a major issue.

Closing thoughts

Mani Sharma delivers the goods with his tunes. The title song is the pick of the lot and caters to those who liked his recent song Laahe Laahe from Acharya. The cinematography highlights the distinct rural flavour of the film. The background music elevates the action scenes, The other technical aspects are up to the mark.