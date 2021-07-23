'Narappa' vs 'Asuran': Four reasons why the Venkatesh-starrer is as good as Dhanush's movie

Actor Venkatesh's latest movie Narappa, a remake of the Tamil action film Asuran, premiered digitally on July 20 to rave reviews. It was, not surprisingly, compared to the original version with most movie buffs describing it as a 'faithful' adaptation of the film, which helped Dhanush win his second National Award. Some, however, felt that it was not as compelling as Asuran. So, is the criticism justified? Not really. Here is a look at why Narappa stands tall despite the comparisons and emerges as a major triumph for all concerned.



An identical yet 'different' remake



Asuran, like Vada Chennai and Aadukalam, was entrenched in native hues and explored socio-political themes. Narappa, on the other hand, focussed more on family bonding. The decision worked wonders as it gave the film a distinct feel even though it was a scene-to-scene remake. Moreover, in doing so, the writers pretty much played to director Srikanth Addala's strength as he had garnered attention with the family drama Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.



Beating the odds



Asuran was Vetrimaaran's first release after the well-received Vada Chennai, which too featured Dhanush in the lead. As such, the positive response to the film was along expected lines. Meanwhile, Narappa was a make-or-break affair for Srikanth as he had failed to impress critics and fans alike with his last movie Brahmostsavam, which hit the screens in 2016. This made the digital success of Narappa a classic case of an underdog beating the odds to silence detractors.



Venky is more convincing as a family man

Dhanush's portrayal of an ageing father in Asuran felt less convincing than his work as a young rebel in the flashback sequences. Venkatesh, being older in real life, looked more natural as a family man. While many had reservations about whether the veteran would look good with a much younger Ammu Abhirami, the makers tweaked the script to accommodate the age gap between the two. Abhirami, who was cast as Dhanush's cousin in Asuran, plays Venky's niece in Narappa.



A bigger surprise



The pre-interval fight scene was a highlight of Asuran and added a new dimension to the film. It, however, did not really take fans by surprise as Dhanush had previously done mass scenes in films such as VIP and Maari. The same sequences packed a stronger punch in Narappa. Most of Venky's recent films featured him in softer roles. F2, a light-hearted film about the 'Fun and Frustration' associated with marriage, is a case in point. As such, his 'massy' avatar was a pleasant departure from the norm and a surprise for fans.