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Natalie Portman announces third pregnancy

Portman said many people around her had a hard time with pregnancy.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 11:12 IST
Entertainment NewspregnancyNatalie Portman

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