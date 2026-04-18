<p>Los Angeles: Hollywood star Natalie Portman is set to welcome her third child with partner and musician Tanguy Destable.</p>.<p>The actor said she is grateful and called her third pregnancy a privilege. "Tanguy and I are very excited...I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle," Portman told magazine Harper's Bazaar in an interview.</p>.Natalie Portman honours snubbed female directors with her cape at Oscars 2020.<p>Portman said many people around her had a hard time with pregnancy.</p>.<p>"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant...I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude," she said.</p>.<p>Portman has two children with her ex-husband and filmmaker Benjamin Millepied: son Aleph, who was born in 2011 and daughter Amalia, born in 2017. The duo got married in 2012 in California but filed for divorce in 2023.</p>.<p>The actor was first spotted with Destable in March 2025. It will be the first child for the couple together.</p>.<p>Destable shares two children with French actor Louise Bourgoin: 10-year-old Etienne and 6-year-old Vadim. They were together between 2013 and 2023. </p>