National Cinema Day 2024 offers movie tickets at just Rs 99

National Cinema Day, originally celebrated on September 16, will be celebrated on September 20 this year. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced this on social media as the day is dedicated to cinema lovers who play a crucial role in the success of the film industry.
In the social media post, Multiplex Association Of India wrote “National Cinema Day returns for its 3rd edition on September 20th! Enjoy movies at over 4,000 screens across India for just Rs. 99. Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to catch your favorite films with your friends and family”. (sic)
The post has garnered significant attention from movie enthusiasts as special discounts on movie tickets are offered as a way of showing appreciation. Cinema Day is dedicated to film lovers who support the industry by attending screenings and contributing to the earnings of filmmakers.
In collaboration with cinemas nationwide, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is offering tickets at ₹99. More than 4,000 theatres, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and others, have confirmed their participation, according to the MAI. However, this offer excludes recliners and premium formats such as 4DX and IMAX.
Additionally, exciting offers on food and beverages are expected. To find out more, consumers should check the websites and social media profiles of the cinemas involved.
The first National Cinema Day, celebrated in 2022, was held to honour the reopening of cinemas post-Covid-19. The occasion was well-received, with about 6.5 million people flocking to theatres to enjoy the event.
