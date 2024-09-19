National Cinema Day 2024 offers movie tickets at just Rs 99

National Cinema Day, originally celebrated on September 16, will be celebrated on September 20 this year. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced this on social media as the day is dedicated to cinema lovers who play a crucial role in the success of the film industry.

In the social media post, Multiplex Association Of India wrote “National Cinema Day returns for its 3rd edition on September 20th! Enjoy movies at over 4,000 screens across India for just Rs. 99. Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to catch your favorite films with your friends and family”. (sic)