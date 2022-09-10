National Cinema Day: Does it really matter? 

International Cinema Day was celebrated on September 3 in a big way all over the USA, UK and other parts of Europe. Cinema tickets were sold at 3 pounds in all halls of the UK to lure movie lovers back to the theatres.

In India, The Multiplex Association of India has announced that National Cinema Day will be celebrated on September 16. Throughout the country, movie tickets will be sold at Rs 75. This million dollar question is, will such a move excite movie buffs, who are now more reluctant to watch films on the big screen than ever before?

Madhur Bhandarkar sounds positive about the development. “I feel it is a good gesture. Ticket prices at multiplexes are too high for the common man to afford. Many uninterested viewers will show the curiosity to view films at an affordable price,” says the well-known filmmaker. However, he agrees that only good content can ensure people’s consistent interest in watching films in theatres.

But, Bollywood is struggling, with no end in sight for its poor show at the box office. The recent spate of flops like ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ have added chinks to the clamour.

Filmmaker Goutam Ghose says the scenario is the worst in Bengali cinema. “There is a big dearth of good, rational scripts. There are no actors who can equal the talents and charismas of Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chatterjee or Supriya Chowdhury. Who will fill the big gap left by Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak or Mrinal Sen? Bengali films are so full of mediocrity,” he points out.

Closure of single screen halls in the majority of the cities and towns has also added to the crisis. Maximum cine goers cannot afford ticket rates at multiplexes. The rise of online streaming platforms have exposed people to quality content. The southern film industry has managed to bring in the crowd with blockbusters (‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’) compared to Bollywood. The overflow of shows and films across the world on OTT platform has triggered the fall of Hindi superstars, who once made people wait in excitement for their films in theatres. No wonder the stardom of biggies like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar is on the wane.

“There is a limit to view mindless entertainers,” says renowned Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. “Mere success at the box office does not justify a good film. Rich content penned aptly via a taut script, apt direction supported with equally well cinematic and production values make a good film. Tragically, memorable cinema is now a talk of the yore,” he opines.

“Even today I am overwhelmed when people compliment me for ‘Pyaasa’ (1957), ‘Guide’ (1965) or ‘Teesri Kasam’ (1966),” recollects the legendary performer Waheeda Rehman. “Rarely are films of today talked about so much like earlier classics. There are rare exceptions I feel, like ‘Piku’ (2015) or ‘Dangal’ (2016),” she offers.

Veterans in the field believe a national or international cinema day makes no difference if a series of good films are not made in national and regional languages.