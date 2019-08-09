National Film Awards: 'Andhadhun' bags Best Hindi Film

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Friday won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri, respectively, while Gujarati movie Hellaro was declared the best film.

Bollywood emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were scheduled for May but were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike while Andhadhun also won awards for best Hindi film and best-adapted screenplay.

Actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati.

Badhaai Ho, about a family dealing with late pregnancy, was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and veteran actor Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman was named the best film on social issues.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavaat, which faced a lot of hurdles during its release, walked away with the best choreography for Ghoomar and the best music director award for Bhansali. Its song Binte Dil landed Arijit Singh the best male playback singer recognition.

Singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire won the best supporting actor award for Marathi film Chumbak.

The awards were announced by jury head Rahul Rawail. It's not clear when the awards will be presented.

Here is the full list:

-- Fiction --

Best Film - Hellaro (Gujarati film)

Best Director - Aditya Dhar (Uri)

Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Actor - Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri)

Best Debut Film of a Director - Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti for Naal (Marathi film)

Nargis Dutt Award - Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada film)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Badhaai Ho

Best Film on Social Issues - Padman

Best Children's Film - Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragod (Kannada film)

Best Film on Environment Conversation - Paani (Marathi film)

Best Supporting Actor - Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Supporting Actress - Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Child Artist - PV Rohit (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh (Binte Dil - Padmaavat)

Best Female Playback Singer - Bindhu Malini (Maayavi Manave - Nathicharami)

Best Cinematography - MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu (Malayalam film)

Best Dialogue - Tarikh (Bengali film)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Andhadhun

Best Original Screenplay - Chi La Sow (Telugu film)

Best Sound Designer - Uri

Best Editing - Nathicharami (Kannada film)

Best Production Design - Kammara Sambhavam (Malayalam film)

Best Costume Designer - Mahanati (Telugu film)

Best Makeup Artist - Awe!

Best Music Director - Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Lyrics - Nathicharami (Kannada film)

Best Special Effects - Awe! (Telugu) and KGF (Kannada film)

Best Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti D Tommar (Ghoomar - Padmaavat)

Best Action - Vikram More and Anbu Arivu for KGF (Kannada film)

Best Punjabi Film - Harjeeta

Best Assamese Film - Bulbul Can Sing

Best Tamil Film - Baaram

Best Telugu Film - Mahanati

Best Malayalam Film - Sudani From Nigeria

Best Urdu Film - Hamid

Best Hindi Film - Andhadhun

Best Marathi Film - Bhonga

Best Garu Film - Mama

Best Rajasthani Film - Turtle

Special mention award in feature film category - Sruthi Hariharan for Nathicharami (Kannada), Jojo George for Joseph and Savithri for Sudani From Nigeria.

-- Non-fiction --

Special Mention Award - Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)

Laddoo - (Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)

Best Narration - Madhubani: The Station Of Colour

Best Music - Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)

Best Editing - Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)

Best Audiography - Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)

Best Location and Sound - The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)

Best Cinematography - The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)

Best Director - Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Film: Kasab

Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

The winners of the awards are usually announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913.

With inputs from PTI.