Navigating nuptials and dysfunctional families

Vandana Kataria’s ‘Love, Sitara’ is all about a dysfunctional family that realises it’s time to reckon with the past and come clean. And it’s not past indiscretions alone, most of the members continue their “cheating” escapades in the present too. Whether it’s a hotel rendezvous or a quickie on a foreign trip, everyone seems to have a side hustle in the love department. Creatures of habit?