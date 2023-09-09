Nawazuddin, Anurag save messy revenge saga

Anurag is convincing as a gleeful villain. He shines in a scene where his character is wearing noise-cancellation earphones to block the screams of people dying around him. In fact, he and Nawazuddin are the film’s saving grace. The latter juggles the role of a transgender person, ‘Haddi’, the killer, and an undercover sifting through cadavers with such ease that one wonders why he doesn’t get such meaty roles often. It’s also welcome to see the protagonist get grievously hurt rather than pack a punch anytime the baddies come after ‘Haddi’. It makes the character relatable.