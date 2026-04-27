<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nawazuddin-siddiqui">Nawazuddin Siddiqui</a> has opened up about racism in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a>.</p><p>In a recent conversation with Zoom, the <em>Sacred Games</em> actor revealed that he has faced racism in the industry. But despite that, cinema found a place for him in it.</p><p>The actor also spoke about how racism and certain perceptions of looks are strongly embedded in the process of storytelling itself. </p><p>He also highlighted the fact that creative briefs often come with fixed ideas of appearances and said, “People have their perspective. But don't use that in the system. If she is like this, she can't be the lead. But it's not their fault because the stories are written like that. A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. A lot of people are struggling with it.” </p>.Interview | 'To have the herd mentality is the easiest thing to do': Divya Dutta.<p>Further reflecting on how beauty is just a matter of perception and how it is seen differently across different cultures, he said, such labels never define an actor's real worth and potential.</p><p>He went on to praise the late legendary actress Smita Patil and said that he has never found anyone more beautiful than her, especially in front of the camera, which according to him has a different language altogether.</p><p>Smita Patil, who was known for films like <em>Bhumika, Manthan</em> and <em>Arth</em>, remains one of the most unmatched actresses in the industry.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in <em>Main Actor Nahi Hoon</em> and <em>Noorani Chehra</em>. Several reports also suggest that he will also be seen in <em>Tumbbad 2</em>.</p>