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Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out racism in Bollywood, says films are written aboout 'fair' women

In a recent conversation with Zoom, the 'Sacred Games' actor revealed that he has faced racism in the industry. But despite that, cinema found a place for him in it.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:28 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmNawazuddin SiddiquiNew filmTrending NowSmita PatilFilmyzilla

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