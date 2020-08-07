Nawazuddin Siddiqui has developed his signature style, says ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ actor Ravi Sah

Actor Ravi Sah, who impressed fans with his performance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai, says that the Bajarangi Bhaijaan star’s success can be attributed to the fact that he has developed his signature style. He adds that he felt comfortable working with the self-made hero in the thriller and had a good experience on the whole. Sah also opens about the struggles faced by ‘outsiders’ in the film industry.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

What encouraged you to take up Raat Akeli Hai?

I am a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock’s films and felt that Raat Akeli Hai had a similar vibe. It came across as an Indianised version of his movies. Moreover, the character is quite different from anything I have done in the past. As an actor, it is important to take up roles where doing the homework is a challenge. The character is a silent one and there is nothing predictable about him.

How was the experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

I worked with Nawaz bhai in Paan Singh Tomar even before he became Nawaz saab (a big star). In fact, Raat Akeli Hai marks the first time I am working with him and Tigmanshu Dullia in over eight years. I was pretty comfortable acting alongside Nawaz.

What is your take on his success as a performer?

An actor needs to have something special in him to stand out. Nawaz has developed his own signature style, which is responsible for his success. He has put in a lot of effort to reach where is today.

How do you feel about Raat Akeli Hai not getting a theatrical release?

Iske pros and cons dono hai. The advantage is that a platform Netflix gives it a good reach. This might not have happened had it released in theatres as some places still do not have multiplexes. On the flip side, people might have enjoyed Raat Akeli Hai more on the big screen.

Was your family supportive of your decision to be an actor?

I come from a district in Bihar that is near the Nepal border. People from that area do not have access to many resources, The big dream is to be an engineer or a doctor. Moreover, my mother is a teacher. As I did not meet their image of a hero, things were challenging.

How easy or difficult is it for an ‘outsider’ to make an impact in Bollywood?

There are issues and challenges associated with all fields. Sab ek jaisa hi hota hai. We need to earn things the hard way and put in more effort. Moreover, we need to prove ourselves with each and every project.

Who is your pillar of support in difficult times?

My family is the most important influence in my life especially my mother.