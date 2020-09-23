Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files complaint against him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya filed a complaint with suburban Versova police here on Wednesday accusing him of rape and cheating, an official said.

Aaliya submitted a written application to the police station in the afternoon, he said.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet and the police will first verify the complaint, he added.

The actor could not be contacted for comment.

Aaliya had recorded her statement at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh last week in another complaint she has filed against Nawazuddin and four members of his family.