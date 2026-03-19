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NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and lyricist Raqueeb Alam, asks them to appear on March 24

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. It has issued summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director).
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 06:11 IST

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