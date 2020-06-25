Need to have faith in your abilities to survive in the industry, says ‘Your Honor’ actress Mita Vashisht

Noted actress Mita Vashisht has impressed a section of the audience with her sincere performance in the recently-released web series Your Honor. Speaking exclusively to DH, she opens up about her preparing for her role in the SonyLIV original, which is an adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and her professional journey

What encouraged you to give the nod to Your Honor?

Your Honor is backed by a good production house and has been adapted by Ishan Trivedi, who is a pretty good writer. So, in a way, everything fell in place and this made it possible for me to take up Your Honor.

Did you watch the original version while preparing for the show?

I watched the original version and felt that I could add shades to the character. I also realised that it would have to be adapted to suit the Indian sensibilities as men and women interact differently here when compared to Israel.

Your Honor is set in Punjab. How familiar are you with Punjabi culture and the language?

Whenever I play a character, I start looking the part. Once when I was shooting in West Bengal, people thought I was a Bengali and spoke to me in the language. I ultimately had to learn the Bengali phrase for ’I do not know Bengali’ and tell them the same. Similarly, when I worked in a Malayalam movie, people mistook me for a Malayali. Coming to the question, I spent my college years in Chandigarh and I can speak Punjabi.

What research did you do to play the no-nonsense cop Kiran?

When one says that I play a cop, he or she is merely defining my character. I feel, there is a lot more to her. I see her as a regular woman who is doing a job to earn a livelihood. She is a mother and attaches a lot of importance to honesty. She also knows how to tell people to let her do her job. My preparation was more about living that life rather than visiting police stations.

Are there any similarities your reel avatar and your real personality?

There are two major similarities between us. Firstly, we are women in (what is perceived to be) a man’s world. Secondly, we are both pretty bold and outspoken individuals.

To what extent did does your theatre experience come in handy?

Theatre was my training ground. I spent four years learning the craft before ultimately entering the world of acting.

What is the key to survival in the 'entertainment industry'?

Training gives you a sense of self-knowledge. To survive, one must have faith in his or abilities. When I acted with established actors, I did not treat them as gods. Moreover, I always felt that my abilities were in no way less than anyone else’s.