Need to keep proving yourself as an actor: Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi, a fairly popular name in the entertainment industry, says that an artiste cannot rest on his laurels as one is as good or bad as his last project. Speaking to DH, the young star adds that he believes in being ready for the worst.

"My experience as a cricketer has taught me that you are as good as your last inning. Similarly, as an actor, you really cannot rest on your laurels. You need to keep proving yourself over and over again," says Angad.

The star is currently in the limelight because of his latest web series Mum Bhai, which was released on AltBalaji and Zee5 a few days ago. The show features him in the role of a cop and is touted to be a gamechanger for him.

"The character is highly humanised and comes across as an innocent person," he adds

Angad reveals that he had to work on his accent and do multiple readings in order to get into the skin of his character. He also learnt the basics of handling a gun to understand the world of Mum Bhai.

"The character comes from the Konkan belt and speaks with a typical accent. I worked hard on getting it right and can now speak that way the second I put on the moustache," says the actor

Angad adds that he refrained from watching cop movies while working on the series as he wanted his performance to be as original as possible.

The actor, who was part of Inside Edge and The Verdict, says that even supporting characters get plenty of scope in digital shows.

"The character has more gravity and people get to see you on screen longer," says Angad.

The actor is quite active on Twitter and uses the platform to stay in touch with fans. He says that social media is a double-edged sword and has made people more vulnerable to criticism. He feels that such things are part and parcel of the game as long they are done within limits.

"If you want glory then you have to be ready for the stick," he adds.