<p class="bodytext">Ganesh Hegde's debut features 'Neeli Hakki' unfolds through the lens of 10-year-old Sidda (Aman), who lives with his parents in a remote, forest-fringed village in Uttara Kannada. His father Maasti (Gopal Deshpande)is a farmer and an alcoholic. And his mother Ganapi (Nidhi Hegde) struggles to keep the family afloat.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Driven by unavoidable hardship, the family migrates to the city in search of work, but is unable to navigate the harsh urban system. Amid this growing despair, Sidda returns to his village and reconnects with his roots.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What sets 'Neeli Hakki' apart is its reflection on the absurdity and futility of contemporary society. It portrays a world caught at crossroads, uncertain whether to let go of the past or fully embrace the present. Hegde weaves together themes of unity, harmony with nature, and the paralysing effects of poverty which often strip people of courage and choice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">'Neeli Hakki', which went to many international film festivals, explores humanity's innate bond with nature. It reminds us that nature exists independently, untouched by human greed. Beneath its quiet surface lies a deeper meditation on humankind's constant struggle for freedom and its enduring search for peace and contentment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He communicates through evocative symbols and metaphors: a rabbit, a puppy, the act of fishing, each representing survival, vulnerability, and the fragile connection between humans and their environment. These layered visuals offer insights into life, displacement, resilience, belonging, and survival.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The film is a visual masterpiece with an effective sound design that creates an immersive experience.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Sidda, Aman delivers a moving performance that forms the emotional core of the film. Nidhi lends emotional strength and authenticity to the role of the struggling mother. Deshpande embodies the flawed yet vulnerable father with remarkable nuance.</p>