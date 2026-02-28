Menu
'Neeli Hakki' movie review: A visual masterpiece

What sets ‘Neeli Hakki’ apart is its reflection on the absurdity and futility of contemporary society. It portrays a world caught at crossroads, uncertain whether to let go of the past or fully embrace the present.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 23:41 IST
Neeli Hakki
4/5
Director:Ganesh Hegde
Cast:Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Aman S Karkera, Nidhi Hegde
Published 27 February 2026, 23:41 IST
