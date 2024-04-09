Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj share insights on the upcoming film ‘Shayar’

Punjabi cinema has seen a major transformation with some amazing content and stories. Several movies have weaved magic with their path-breaking content that made the theatres erupt in several cities and kept the box-office registers ringing.

The blockbuster couple of the Punjabi film industry -- Dr Satinder Sartaaj and Neeru Bajwa -- who had impressed everyone with Kali Jotta (2023) is back with their next film titled Shayar. They were in the national capital for the promotions of the film.

The hit 'jodi' sat down for an exclusive interview and provided a glimpse into the making of the film and their reunion.

Amidst heightened anticipation, Dr Satinder Sartaaj shed light on his character, the film's themes, and what audiences can expect from this ‘allad’ (carefree) romantic saga.

He said: “Our chemistry and bond has grown over the years. The audience loved us in our previous outing and this motivated me to join hands with Neeru for the second time. I am overwhelmed by Jagdeep’s writing and this movie will be a treat to the audience. Contradictory to our previous outing, Shayar is not a serious cinema, this is artistic cinema and the audience will get to taste something completely fresh.”

“It's a role that challenged me both physically and emotionally, and I'm thrilled for audiences to witness this journey,” added Satinder.

Neeru, who is not just the lead actor but also the producer, expressed excitement about her reunion with Sartaaj and her journey in the film. She said, "After Kalli Jotta, my experience with Sartaaj is one of my career’s best experiences. It was the audience who were craving to see more of us and this is the reason we’re here again."

“Punjabi movies are family-oriented and people can go with their families without feeling uncomfortable. We’re working hard pushing boundaries every year. But I am happy that the industry has got the recognition and cinema lovers are speaking about Punjabi movies also which was nearly extinct.”

“I hope this movie lives up to everyone’s expectations and every generation will connect with the movie and pour love just like they did for our previous movie. We’re happy with the result and hope the audience will shower love as they did for our previous project,” said Neeru Bajwa before signing off.

Along with Neeru Bajwa and Dr Satinder Sartaaj, the movie boasts stellar artists like Yograj Singh, Kewal Dhaliwal, Bunty Bains and Rupinder Rupi.

Directed by Uday Pratap Singh, the movie is produced by Santosh Subhash Thite and is presented by Neeru Bajwa Entertainment. Shayar is scheduled to release on April 19.