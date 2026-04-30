<p>Today marks legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary. Remembering him, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute. Posting a candid photo from their happier times on Instagram, Neetu honoured the icon of Indian cinema with the heartfelt caption, "Always in our hearts."</p><p>Her post deeply moved her Rishi Kapoor's fans and well-wishers, as they rallied behind her and showered love and respect on the legendary actor. Neetu Kapoor's friends, well-wishers and followers also joined her in celebrating Rishi Kapoor's life.</p>.<p>Joining her mother, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a deeply personal tribute. Posting a portrait of her father, she wrote, "Until we meet again. I'll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always."</p>.<p>Rishi Kapoor, one of the most beloved icons of Hindi cinema, died on April 30, 2020, following a brave battle with leukaemia. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor's impressive career is defined by immense charm and versatility, leaving behind a treasure trove of classics ranging from the youthful <em>Bobby</em> and <em>Karz</em> to the sophisticated <em>Chandni</em> and <em>Mulk</em>.</p><p>Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who married on January 22, 1980, were one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, both on and off screen. They starred together in several popular films, including <em>Amar Akbar Anthony</em>, <em>Khel Khel Mein</em>, <em>Rafoo Chakkar</em>, <em>Kabhi Kabhie</em> and <em>Besharam</em>.</p><p>In the years since his passing, Neetu Kapoor has returned to films and television, often sharing glimpses of her life and memories with her late husband. Rishi Kapoor's final film, <em>Sharmaji Namkeen</em>, was completed with Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish portions left incomplete.</p>