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Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, says "Always in our hearts..."

Posting a candid photo from their happier times on Instagram, Neetu honoured the icon of Indian cinema with the heartfelt caption, "Always in our hearts."
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@neetu54</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@neetu54

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

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Published 30 April 2026, 14:01 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingRishi KapoorNeetu Kapoor

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