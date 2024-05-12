Nemo is the first nonbinary winner of Eurovision

To more casual observers, it's simply a fun, camp - and often bewildering - night of TV, with extravagant songs and outrageous outfits. But the contest also often has political undertones, and the run-up to this year's event in Malmo, Sweden, was overshadowed by the war in the Gaza Strip.

For months, thousands of Eurovision fans, as well as dozens of pro-Palestinian organizations, lobbied the competition's organizers to ban Israel because of its war with Hamas in Gaza.