"Nepotism days are over, it's time to shine with your talent", say 'Dukaan' directors Siddharth & Garima

On being asked what motivated them to turn director, Garima said, "The evolution from being a writer to a director is a natural progression, considering that on paper, approximately 80% of the film is shaped by the writer's vision. Our transition as director felt seamless due to our previous experience on the films we've worked on, including Raabta, Ram-Leela, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This familiarity with the filmmaking process made the shift feel like a natural next step for us."

On being asked why Dukaan, Siddharth said, "The idea originated after reading a news article and the journey of Dukaan started. Addressing such challenging topics can be daunting, especially as a writer, where you often feel like a lone warrior. Transitioning to a director's role adds another layer of complexity, as it is one of the few remaining dictatorial positions globally, requiring you to align everyone with your vision."

"From showing the bare belly to navigating the hurdles of surrogacy, we approached the making of the film with extreme care. Delighted with the final result, we anticipate a positive reception for the movie upon its release in theaters, added the directors.

"Independent producers and talented writers continue to thrive in Bollywood. Today, anyone with talent can step forward, showcase their skills, and make a mark in the industry. The era of nepotism in Bollywood is fading, paving the way for genuine talent to shine. This is the reason we're here with Dukaan," concluded the makers.

Along with Monika Panwar, the movie stars Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Monali Thakur and Vrajesh Hirjee. The music is composed by Animal fame Shreyas Puranik.

Dukaan is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia under the banner Waveband Productions along with Siddharth-Garima's Kalamkaar Picture Productions and is set to hit the screens on April 5.