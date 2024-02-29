Netflix, YRF Entertainment release first looks of 'Mandala Murders', 'Maharaj', and 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix and production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday shared the first glimpses of their series Mandala Murders as well as films Maharaj and Vijay 69 at the 'Next on Netflix' event here.

The three projects are part of the multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men, a series on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, was the first project under the deal which premiered on the platform last November.

Mandala Murders, a gritty crime thriller, stars Vaani Kapoor in her OTT debut and Vaibhav Raj Gupta of Gullak fame as detectives trying to solve a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

"Be prepared to enter into the thrilling world of Mandala Murders where the villain, victims, survivors and detectives are intricately and deeply connected to each other," the makers said in a press release.

Gopi Puthran, who serves as creator and director on the series, said Mandala Murders is a genre-bending crime thriller that will shock and awe viewers.