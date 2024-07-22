Netflix's ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ trailer offers insight into a visionary director’s life

Over the years, legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been captivating film-goers with his iconic filmography. Quite extraordinarily, he did not receive any formal training in filmmaking nor did he attend any film school or earned a college degree — instead, Rajamouli learned storytelling through comic books.
Today, Netflix, in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, released a trailer of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, offering a glimpse into the remarkable journey of the celebrated global filmmaker. Helmed by Raghav Khanna, the docu-film will start streaming from August 2.
The fierce, world-famous characters of Rajamouli’s films, from Eega to RRR, reflect the legendary director's unparalleled vision. Not only have his characters made a global impact, but his songs have also made the world groove, earning international acclaim and setting new records in Indian cinema. Hosted by film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra, the documentary delves further into Rajamouli's incredible work, spanning from Hyderabad to Hollywood.
From his childhood fascinations and family influences to moments of doubt and triumph, the documentary unveils the unseen, human side of the legend, allowing fans to truly get to know the man behind the camera.
“Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am overwhelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work. It’s truly humbling to see Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios come together to share my story. This docu-film is a way of expressing gratitude to my fans and loved ones for being an integral part of my journey. Their support inspires me to keep creating and entertaining," shares SS Rajamouli.
