Netflix's ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ trailer offers insight into a visionary director’s life

Over the years, legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been captivating film-goers with his iconic filmography. Quite extraordinarily, he did not receive any formal training in filmmaking nor did he attend any film school or earned a college degree — instead, Rajamouli learned storytelling through comic books.

Today, Netflix, in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, released a trailer of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, offering a glimpse into the remarkable journey of the celebrated global filmmaker. Helmed by Raghav Khanna, the docu-film will start streaming from August 2.