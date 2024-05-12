Never imagined life would flower into this phase: Manisha Koirala on cancer recovery, turning 50

Calling Heeramandi a significant milestone, Koirala said: "As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high- profile web series, I am overjoyed that I'm not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles."

"Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era," she added.