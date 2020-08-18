Never met Aaditya Thackeray, says Rhea Chakraborty

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of being the person behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday categorically said that she never met Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

“Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena,” her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

However, the statement said, that she new actor Dino Morea as being part of the film fraternity. “She knows and has met Dino Morea socially as he is her senior in the film industry,” said Maneshinde.

It may be recalled after the deaths of Disha Salian, an ex-talent manager of Sushant, and the actor, the name of Aaditya, the tourism minister and son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been dragged into the controversy.

The statement notes that Rhea, who has been summoned by Mumbai police a State of Maharashtra Agency and Enforcement Directorate a Union of India Agency on several dates for inquiry, investigations and gathering electronic evidence, has appeared on all the appointed dates as a law-abiding citizen. Both the agencies have investigated her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's and her financial status at great length.

"The Mumbai Police and ED have collected all Electronic, Forensic and Medical including DNA evidence in the case. Bank Statements, Income Tax Returns, CCTV, CDR and Electronic Data are with both agencies. Till today nothing incriminating has been found against her. The Investigation Report of the Police is lying with the Supreme Court in a Sealed Cover. Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will face it. Thankfully, in this electronic age, nothing can be concocted or manufactured. Media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for weakness. The truth will remain the same," Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said in a statement.

The statement notes that Rhea and Sushant knew each other over the past several years as they were both working in the film industry. "Rhea and Sushant had maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other. In April 2019, Rhea and Sushant had attended a party hosted by the film fraternity and shortly thereafter they began dating each other. Even though they spent a lot of time in each other’s homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and live at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8th of June 2020," the statement read.

