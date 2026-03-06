<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yami-gautam">Yami Gautam</a> is making her stance clear on the recent controversy involving her and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kriti-sanon">Kriti Sanon</a> saying that she is not involved in any "cheap PR tactics" and that she only focuses on her work.</p><p>It all started with Gautam liking a reel sharing Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win. </p><p>Soon after the controversy picked up, Gautam took to her Instagram and cleared the air, saying it was not done "consciously".</p><p>"It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally," she wrote in her Instagram Story.</p><p>She further wrote that she has never resorted to "cheap PR tactics" and have always "focused on my work".</p>.<p>"In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that," she added.</p><p>She concluded the post saying that she doesn't have a PR team and that she cleared her stance on entertainment award shows long ago.</p>.Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi to star in Shah Bano-inspired legal thriller.<p>Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress for her role in <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> at the Zee Cine Awards held on March 1, 2026. Gautam was nominated for her role in <em>Haq </em>starring Emraan Hashmi.</p><p>What followed was a video on Instagram shading Sanon for her win and it was liked by Gautam.</p><p>The video that showed Sanon flaunting her award after the win was edited with a footage of Gautam speaking in an earlier <em>THR India</em> interview.</p><p>According to media reports, Gautam was heard saying in the video, "You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that."</p><p>The video ended with questioning Sanon's win. </p><p>Fans were quick to spot Gautam's like on the video and some jumped in to question why was she shading Sanon for her win.</p><p>"Why so much hate on Kriti winning the award? Award Kriti ko mile ya Yami ko, both are deserving,” according to media reports, a fan wrote in the comment section of the video.</p>.<p>Gautam will be reportedly making a cameo in Aditya Dhar's directorial <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, </em>a sequel to the superhit movie <em>Dhurandhar</em> featuring Ranveer Singh. </p><p>While Sanon will headline <em>Cocktail 2, </em>alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, she will also be seen in several other projects, including <em>No Entry 2 and Bhediya 2.</em></p>