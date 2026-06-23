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New on OTT this week: 'Raja Shivaji', 'Gram Chikitsalay' Season 2, 'Lingam', 'Little Brother' & more to watch

Take a look at this week’s latest releases to plan a stress-free binge-watching session.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Another Self Season 3

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Avatar: Fire and Ash

In the Hand of Dante

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The American Experiment

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

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Chris & Martina: The Final Set

Lingam

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Little Brother

Notes from the Last Row

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Perfect Family

The Bear Season 5

The Yeti

Raja Shivaji

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza

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Published 23 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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