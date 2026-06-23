New on OTT this week: 'Raja Shivaji', 'Gram Chikitsalay' Season 2, 'Lingam', 'Little Brother' & more to watch

<p>Dr Prabhat, a young doctor striving to revive the neglected PHC in rural Bhatkandi. Battling corruption, medicine shortages, village politics, and bureaucratic hurdles, he fights to earn the Adarsh PHC Award.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video </p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Garima Vikrant Singh </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 23, 2026</p>.<p>Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families' pasts.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Tuba Buyukustun, Seda Bakan, and Boncuk Yılmaz</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Turkish, English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 24, 2026</p>.<p>Return to Pandora for the third chapter of Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully and his family.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 24, 2026</p>.<p>A writer helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, and Gerard Butler</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 24, 2026</p>.<p>Life. Liberty. The pursuit of happiness. This sweeping historical documentary series traces how the ideals of America's founders gave rise to a nation.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Martin Sheen</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 24, 2026</p>.<p>A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war — and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, and Ian Ousley</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 25, 2026</p>.<p>This documentary explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis — and a friendship even cancer could not upset.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>Framed for a crime he didn't commit, a kabbadi hero gets pushed into a world he never wanted and ultimately becomes a feared name.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Kathir and Divya Bharathi</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Tamil</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>A tightly wound realtor's picture-perfect life gets an extreme makeover when his lovably chaotic "little brother" suddenly reappears.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> John Cena, Eric André, and Michelle Monaghan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>A literature professor discovers a student's talent and offers him writing lessons — but as he sinks into the story, their sessions spiral into chaos.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, and Huh Joon-ho</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Korean</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>Perfect Family follows the Karkarias as therapy forces them to slow down, speak honestly, and embrace the messy, heartfelt bonds that truly make them a family.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Sony LIV</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Disney Plus</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>High up in the unforgiving, frozen peaks, a team of researchers uncovers something that has remained hidden for centuries. It’s not just surviving in the cold, it owns it. And now, they are in its territory</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Lionsgate Play</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Jim Cummings</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>The grand spectacle is based on the life of India’s Greatest Warrior King – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who rose against formidable powers to lay the foundation of Swarajya.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jitendra Joshi, Genelia Deshmukh and Amole Gupte</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 26, 2026</p>.<p>Fourteen celebrity inmates face judgement day in a new-age prison, where a game of power and redemption determines who stays or goes.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Hosted by new jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show will feature 14 celebrity inmates</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 27, 2026</p>