New OTT releases: 'Citadel' Season 2, 'Dacoit', 'Lukkhe', 'Vaazha 2' & more to watch this week

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Citadel' to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit', the week is full of action, romance, drama and a lot more thrill. Take a look at this week's exciting new releases.