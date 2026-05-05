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New OTT releases: 'Citadel' Season 2, 'Dacoit', 'Lukkhe', 'Vaazha 2' & more to watch this week

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Citadel' to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit', the week is full of action, romance, drama and a lot more thrill. Take a look at this week's exciting new releases.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:13 IST
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Citadel Season 2

Worst Ex Ever Season 2

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Legends

My Dearest Assassin

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The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

Dacoit 

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Lukkhe

M.I.A.

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No Place to be Single 

Remarkably Bright Creatures

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Thank You, Next Season 3

Love Mocktail 3

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam 

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Song Sung Blue 

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Published 05 May 2026, 05:13 IST
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