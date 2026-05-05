<p>Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick - elite operatives of a legendary agency torn apart by a shadowy network. When a new threat emerges, they must recruit skilled operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action and shocking betrayals, anyone could be friend or foe.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 6</p>.<p>From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Wade Wilson, Geoffrey Paschel</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 6</p>.<p>To win the war on drugs, a group of everyday customs officers, untrained in espionage, were sent undercover into some of Britain’s most dangerous gangs. Inspired by an incredible true story.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Tom Burke, Steve Coogan and Tom Hughes</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 7</p>.<p>A woman whose rare blood type puts a target on her back finds protection in the arms of the deadly assassin she loves — together, they fight to survive.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, and Sivakorn Adulsuttikul</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Thai, English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 7</p>.<p>When a missing woman is found murdered, Mark Hess and Naia Thulin are reunited once more. Their investigation uncovers a stalker who plays hide and seek with the victims, watching them and taunting them with a nursery rhyme. Yet again, they must work side by side, but the relationship between the two detectives is more complicated than ever.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, and Iben Dorner</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Danish</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 7</p>.<p>The film follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Telugu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Lukkhe is an adrenaline filled, musical drama set in the beating heart of Punjab. Lucky, a sportsman, and Sanober, a musician, find their romance caught in the crossfires between police officer Gurbani and upcoming rapper, MC Badnaam, steering a collision course of tough choices that will come to decide the future of all things that Lucky and Badnaam hold dear.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> King, Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Etta Tiger Jonze must use her wits to survive when her family's drug-running business is threatened, thrusting her into a dangerous life she never expected.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Cary Elwes, Danay García, Brittany Adebumola, Rylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco and Marta Milans</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Based on the best-selling novel by Felicia Kingsley, Elisa (34) and Michele (32) are polar opposites. She's a young mother, no men, married to the estate she's devoted to. He's a financial consultant, successful in both business and love. All they have in common are the summers spent in Belvedere as kids. Elisa still lives there, while Michele is based in Milan. But fate brings them back together.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>While working nights at a small-town aquarium, a widow bonds with a clever octopus and an adrift young man in this moving drama based on the bestseller.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sally Field, Lewis Pullman and Alfred Molina</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Unlucky in relationships, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdulger, and Hakan Kurtas</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Turkish, English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Aadi embraces fatherhood by adopting Nidhi, but their life unravels when an elderly woman claims to be her biological grandmother, pulling him into a custody battle that tests love and family.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Abhilash, Dileep raj, Shwetha prasad, Jagadish, Giri raj, Rajani, Neyaara & Others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Kannada</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>A family reunites in their late patriarch's hometown to settle affairs, only to uncover a hidden second life and secrets that spark a chaotic coverup.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jagadish</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Four friends labeled as losers and troublemakers embark on an emotional journey of self-discovery as they face mounting social pressure. They learn to embrace their responsibilities and find success on their own terms.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Hashir, Vinayak V, Ajin Joy, Alan bin Siraj, Sabari</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 8</p>.<p>Based on a true story, two magicians form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Jim Belushi & Others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 9</p>