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New OTT releases: 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', 'Aadu 3', 'Glory' and more to watch this week

From comedy and action to drama and thriller, there's something for everyone in this binge-watch list. Take a look at the new releases of the week.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:25 IST
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Should I Marry A Murderer?

The House of the Spirits

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Widow’s Bay

Batchmates

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Man on Fire

Glory

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My Dearest Senorita 

Sapne Vs Everyone season 2

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Swapped

Undekhi: The Final Battle

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The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Aadu 3

Biker

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Published 28 April 2026, 06:25 IST
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