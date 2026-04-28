<p>A fiancée turned key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix </p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Dr Caroline Muirhead and Alexander "Sandy" McKellar </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English </p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 29</p>.<p>The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga that follows the lives of revolutionary and resilient women - Clara, the grandmother, Blanca, the daughter, and Alba, the granddaughter - over half a century in a remote, conservative South American country shaped by disaster, class conflict, and magic.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, Maribel Verdu</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 29</p>.<p>“Widow’s Bay” is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious old locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, Loftis succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Apple TV</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 29</p>.<p>When four wide-eyed first-year students enter the world of engineering, they undergo a rude shock as they face the harsh realities of college life.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy, Anthony Karthik, Nissar, Shravanthi Anand, Santosh Chintalapudi, Ravi Varma and Sai Kiran Yedida</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Telugu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 30</p>.<p>Haunted by his past and hunted by his enemies, a Special Forces veteran fights to keep a teenage girl alive on the deadly streets of Rio de Janeiro.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, and Alice Braga</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 30</p>.<p>In a small-town boxing hub, two brothers investigate a shocking murder while navigating a troubled reunion with their father, a renowned coach.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>A young woman from a traditional family learns she's intersex, sparking a journey of self-discovery, gender identity and love found in unexpected places.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Elisabeth Martínez, Anna Castillo and Paco León</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>Two men chase their dreams in different worlds. Prashant battles Mumbai's ruthless film industry to build his career, while Jimmy, a real estate salesman known as the "Sales God," will stop at nothing to take revenge on his Mama, as both question whether destiny is decided by fate or by those bold enough to take control of it.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Vijayant Kohli, Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, Khushali Kumar, Naveen Kasturia, Vaishak Shankar</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>A tiny woodland creature and a majestic bird suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Michael B Jordan, Juno Temple and Tracy Morgan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>Undekhi makes its return with the final battle, streaming from 1st May. When ghosts from the past come back to haunt the Atwals, it throws a wrench into Papaji's plans for the family empire. Can the Atwals pull together and stand strong in the face of the threat, or will they fall to vengeance? The crime thriller stars .</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> SonyLiv</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh and Varun Badola</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>Three young Indian women across different states choose love over tradition, only to become trapped. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh and Varun Badola</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>The legendary Shaji Pappan and his mismatched gang of loyalists stumble into their most absurd predicament yet.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Jayasurya, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>.<p>Follows adrenaline-fueled motocross racing competitors as they navigate dangerous competitions and face intense challenges on their bikes.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sharwanand, Dr Rajashekhar, Malvika Nair and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Telugu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> May 1</p>