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New OTT releases this week: From 'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2 to 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 and more

The week is packed with interesting releases. From 'Vadh 2' to 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run', there's something for everyone to binge-watch.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:50 IST
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HEY KAY NAVIN?

EAT PRAY BARK

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HAPPY PATEL: KHATARNAK JASOOS

AGENT FROM ABOVE

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SINS OF KUJO

XO, KITTY SEASON 3

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BHABIJI GHAR PAR HAIN: FUN ON THE RUN

BLOODHOUNDS SEASON 2

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GANGS OF GALICIA SEASON 2

HIGH TIDES SEASON 3

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MAA KA SUM

YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS SEASON 2

MAAMLA LEGAL HAI SEASON 2

VADH 2

NIPPON SANGOKU: THE THREE NATIONS OF THE CRIMSON SUN

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Published 31 March 2026, 04:50 IST
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