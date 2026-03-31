<p>Rama and Aditya have a stable, child-free life until she begins to feel an emotional void. During a break she starts a business, but as pressure rises, she must figure out what the dream stands for.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat, Shubhangi Gokhale </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Marathi </p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 31</p>.<p>Five dog owners seek help with their naughty pups from a legendary teacher in the mountains — but it's not their furry friends who need to be trained.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Alexandra Maria Lara, Rurik Gislason, and Devid Striesow</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Deutsch</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 1</p>.<p>After learning he was born in India, a clumsy but ambitious British spy embarks on a mission to Goa and stumbles into a dangerous criminal rivalry.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Imran Khan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 1</p>.<p>A troubled young man becomes a divine agent through a pact with a deity. His job? To protect the mortal realm from dark forces — with a little help.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Kai Ko, Wang Po-chieh, and Hsueh Shih-ling</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Chinese</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 2</p>.<p>From thugs to yakuza, Taiza Kujo wields the law to defend society's worst. Fellow lawyer, Karasuma doubts his ethics but joins him in facing the abyss.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Kai Ko, Wang Po-chieh, and Hsueh Shih-ling</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Japanese</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 2</p>.<p>Season 3 of <em>XO, Kitty</em> sees Kitty Song Covey return for her senior year at KISS with the perfect year mapped out: She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans — and relationships — off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 2</p>.<p>Vibhuti and Angoori embark on a road trip that turns into a wild goose chase with obsessed brothers Shanti and Kranti. As Tiwari and Anita are drawn into the ensuing madness, what happens next? Premieres 3rd April 2026.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ravi Kishan, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 2</p>.<p>Two young boxers gear up for another fight when a global syndicate running an illegal boxing league targets them and puts their loved ones at risk.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Jung Ji-hoon, Choi Si-won</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Korean</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>The long-awaited Season 2 of Gangs of Galicia is here. Three years have passed, and Ana and Daniel’s lives have taken a dramatic turn. Although they tried to leave the past behind and move on, they will once again find themselves entangled in the world of drug trafficking—this time on completely opposite sides. While Daniel agrees to set sail one last time to help his father, Ana is forced to return to Cambados and work with the rival clan of the Padíns.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Clara Lago, Tamar Novas, Luis Zahera, Xosé Antonio Touriñán, Melania Cruz, Miguel de Lira, María Pujalte, Chechu Salgado and Diego Anido</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>After spending several months in a psychiatric institution, Louise returns to Knokke. She is determined to regain control of her life, but once home, nothing is as it was. Alex and Daan are hiding secrets and the once powerful Vandael real estate empire is on shaky ground. Right as the pressure crescendos sworn enemy Anton Vermeer (Daan Schuurmans) appears on the scene. Debts, secrets, and lies continue to pile up, and Louise, Daan, and Alex face a dilemma: will they stay true to themselves, or become trapped in a web of intrigue?</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, Eliyha Altena, Anna Drijver, Daan Schuurmans, Nola Elvis Kemper and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Dutch</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>A 19-year-old genius attempts to apply mathematical principles to find his mother's perfect romantic match, learning that human connections transcend formulas.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, Ranveer Brar, Rohan Joshi, Celesti Bairagey and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Apple TV</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>In the new season of Maamla Legal Hai, Ravi Kishan leads the courtroom chaos with Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant V. Joshi and Anjum Batra and this time Kusha Kapila is also joining the mad bunch too.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ravi Kishan, Kusha Kapila and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>An old prison guard- Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and a jail inmate - Manju Singh (Neena Gupta) share a bond forged behind prison walls. When their ordinary lives are pulled into a moral conflict and truth refuses to surface, they stand at the centre of a choice that has consequences.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 3</p>.<p>A revolution sparked by nuclear war, natural disaster, and misrule leads to the collapse of Japanese society. The country splits into three nations vying for hegemony, and the Sangoku era begins. Aoteru Misumi, a former agricultural officer, vows to reunify Japan. He rises through the ranks with only his knowledge and eloquence. Witness the legend of the man later hailed as a genius strategist.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Kenshō Ono, Asami Seto, Takashi Nagasako</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Japanese, Hindi, English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish </p><p><strong>Date:</strong> April 5</p>