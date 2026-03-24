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New OTT releases this week: From Vijay Sethupati's 'Kaattaan' to 'Bait' and more to watch

From Riz Ahmed's 'Bait' to 'Mardaani 3', take a look at all the interesting OTT releases to keep you going through the week.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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INSIDE SEASON 3

BAIT

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DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2

HEARTBREAK HIGH SEASON 3

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PRETTY LETHAL 

BHANUPRIYA BHOOTER HOTEL

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SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN

DETECTIVE HOLE

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MUTHU ENGIRA KAATTAAN

BTS: THE RETURN

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MARDAANI 3

O'ROMEO

FOR ALL MANKIND SEASON 5

HOUSE OF DAVID SEASON 2

PROJAPATI 2

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Published 24 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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