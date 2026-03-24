<p>Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ben Azelart, Chloe Ferry, Eddie Hall, Lydia Violet, Marlon Wayans, Saffron Barker, Alhan Gençay, Anna Malygon, Chian Reynolds, Indiyah Polack, Alfie Buttle, Expressionsoozing</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 23</p>.<p>From Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed comes <em>Bait</em>, a comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. We follow him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Aasiya Shah </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English, Urdu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 25</p>.<p>Blind lawyer Matt Murdock and former mob boss Wilson Fisk find themselves on a collision course.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Ayelet Zurer </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 25</p>.<p>It's term 4 at Hartley High and things are getting out of hand. As the students hit the final stretch toward graduation - chaos, secrets and mistakes look to get in the way between school and the real world.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 25</p>.<p>An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponise years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Maddie Ziegler, Uma Thurman, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika Vandanapu, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 25</p>.<p>Bhanupriyar Hotel offers a luxurious stay nestled in the stunning hills of North Bengal. Chaos erupts at the property when guests Aranyo and his partner encounter ghosts during their visit.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Soham Majumder, Swastika Dutta, Manashi Chatterjee, Anamika Saha, Anasua Majumdar</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Bengali</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 25</p>.<p>A bride has a feeling that something horrifying will happen at her wedding — and the closer to the altar she gets, the worse it becomes.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, and Jennifer Jason Leigh</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 26</p>.<p>When a series of ritualistic murders hits Oslo, a gifted detective must navigate a puzzle of patterns, corruption and his own demons to catch the killer.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, and Pia Tjelta</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Norwegian</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 26</p>.<p>Directed by M Manikandan, this Tamil web series follows a local police investigation into a severed head found on a hill, aiming to find the body and identify the victim.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>They're back! BTS gathers in LA to record their album "ARIRANG" in this documentary offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> BTS</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Korean</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji returns to reprise her unanimously loved character of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, a daredevil cop, in YRF's blockbuster franchise. Shivani risks everything in a race against time to save 93 young missing girls of our country, again highlighting a heinous crime happening against girls in this highly-anticipated threequel of India's only hit female-led franchise.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>In post-independence Mumbai, the underworld rises amidst a changing city. This gritty tale explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>Season five of <em>For All Mankind</em> picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Apple TV</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>In Season 2 of House of David, Israel nears collapse as Saul's reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel's future.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Stephen Lang</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>.<p>With a passion for cooking, Gour Chakraborty has only one true wish. To get his widowed son, Joy, remarried. With a daughter to raise, and aging parents, will Joy be able to attain his dream career?</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Anumegha Kahali, Mithun Chakraborty, Idhika Paul, Aparajita Auddy</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Bengali</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> March 27</p>