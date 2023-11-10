JOIN US
entertainment

Nicola Coughlan to feature in 'Doctor Who' Christmas special

'(We’ve got) Nicola Coughlan at Christmas. Not this Christmas, next Christmas. We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now', showrunner Russell T Davies said.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 06:36 IST

Los Angeles: Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to appear in a Doctor Who Christmas special, showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Davies made the announcement during a press conference.

“(We’ve got) Nicola Coughlan at Christmas. Not this Christmas, next Christmas. We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now,” he said.

Actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be returning this year for the 60th anniversary specials, while Ncuti Gatwa and Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson will be making their debut as the 15th Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ worldwide.

Coughlan is best known for playing Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix period drama.

(Published 10 November 2023, 06:36 IST)
