No actor could have said no to 'Tabbar', the character is layered: Pavan Malhotra

Actor Pavan Malhotra says that he took up the recently-released web series Tabbar as it features a layered narrative and complex characters. He added that no actor could have turned down 'such a part'.

"All I can say is that no actor could have turned down such a part. It is so layered. The title translates to family and I play its head," he told DH.

Tabbar, directed by Ajitpal Singh, is a hard-hitting drama that revolves around what happens when Pavan's character--a retired constable-- tries to protect his family from grave danger. It is set in Punjab and has several dialogues in Punjabi. Malhotra says that he relied on the script to prepare for the series.

"The script always decides the way we approach the role. It is a collaborative effort," added the Aithe actor.

Tabbar has an impressive cast that includes Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwalijit Singh and Supriya Pathak. It premiered on SonyLiv a few days ago, receiving positive reviews. This is Malhotra's second web series. He made his OTT debut with Grahan, which too had a gripping and hard-hitting narrative. The actor says that he has never hesitated to essay intense characters as, unlike some of his colleagues, he has never found them to be 'draining'.

"I have played a variety of roles. And, trust me, nothing is draining at any level as we just play the part. Character ko ghar nahi le jaana hai," added the actor.

Malhotra rose to fame with his work in the National Award-winning movie Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. He went on to act in well-received films such as Black Friday, Aithe and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He was also part of films like Jab We Met, Rustom, Bang Bang, and Judwaa 2.

"I always want critical and commercial success. Both are important," he said.

It remains to be seen whether he is able to fulfil these objectives with his upcoming projects.