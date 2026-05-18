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'No alimony, no third party involved': Suraj Nambiar slams 'baseless reports' about his divorce from Mouni Roy

In a strong worded statement posted on his Instagram story, Suraj has clarified that their divorce was a mutual decision and there are no third parties involved.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Screenshot of Suraj Nambiar's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Suraj Nambiar's Instagram Story

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Published 18 May 2026, 10:45 IST
Entertainment NewsdivorceTrendingMouni RoyRumoursFilmyzilla

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