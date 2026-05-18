<p>Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's divorce has created a lot of buzz in the industry. </p><p>After Mouni announced their separation, social media was full of chatter around their divorce. Now, days after the announcement, Suraj has finally broken his silence on the rumours.</p><p>In a strong worded statement posted on his Instagram story, Suraj has clarified that their divorce was a mutual decision and there are no third parties involved. </p><p>Addressing the reports as baseless and in bad taste, Suraj wrote, "Baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved."</p><p>He further added, "Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone." </p>.‘We have decided to part ways’: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar announce separation after four years of marriage.<p>Expressing his disappointment about the rumours of a third party into their relationship, Suraj clarified, "I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it."</p><p>He continued his statement saying that the media is creating fabricated narratives, which is unfair.</p><p>"Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do," he added.</p>.'You have to prove yourself': Sonakshi Sinha opens up about dad Shatrughan's 'reverse nepotism' treatment .<p>Requesting privacy and space, Suraj concluded the statement by saying, "Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you."</p><p>After days of speculation, Mouni confirmed her separation from Suraj<a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/mouni-roy-confirms-separation-from-husband-suraj-nambiar-2911843-2026-05-14?utm_source=global-search&utm_medium=global-search&utm_campaign=global-search"> </a>on May 14, in a joint Instagram post.</p><p>The couple had tied the knot in January 27, 2022, in Goa.</p>