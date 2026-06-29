'No better than Rs 370 biryani': Samay Raina under fire again for old 'Latent' clip

<p>Samay Raina is under fire, again. This time because an old clip from India's Got Latent Season 1 resurfaced in which Samay can be heard talking about how a man get sexual pleasure from a woman by supporting her during hard times.</p><p>The show had earlier run into a heated controversy following Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahabadia's inappropriate remarks on the show and was eventually taken down from YouTube.</p><p>While Samay has returned with the Season 2 of the show, a viral clip from the previous season is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.</p><p>Samay's comments has once again left the internet fuming as netizens are comparing him to '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rs-370-biryani-remark-row-pranit-more-himanshu-jangra-appear-before-ncw-4048164">Rs 370 biryani</a>' guy.</p><p>In the clip, a girl walks out in the middle of Samay's show with tears in her eyes. Samay is then seen questioning her boyfriend about what happened.</p><p>The boy is seen smiling and casually replying, "Her father got a minor heart attack".</p><p>Then Samay asked how he could be so unconcerned about it.</p><p>"Abhi rota na jaake, bhai kandha dega tabhi woh head degi (Go cry for her. Give her your shoulder, and then she will give you head)," he said.</p>.Sorry, Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina months after 'Latent' row but the internet isn't amused.<p>Fans called out Samay's comments and some even compared it to the recent 'Rs 370 biryani' case.</p><p>A netizen wrote, "Kandha dega tabhi toh head degi- Samay Raina to a guy in the audience when his girlfriend leaves crying as her dad has a minor heart attack. No better than 370 rupai diye hain biryani ke liye vasoolunga toh sahi. Yes comedy is not the biggest problem in our country, but such casual f*ck boy, locker room language has become mainstream and also contributes to crimes and violence against women. Men get away with this kind of language/crimes because other men participate and applaud when women are spoken about like that."</p><p>Another said, "Nothing difference between kandha degi toh head degi and 370 biryani mentality. (sic)"</p><p>A third commented, "What about samay raina, he says kandha dega tbhi to head degi this is as bad as 370 biryani wala joke."</p>.When Rs 370 biryani becomes consent, it is more than just a 'bad joke': Experts dissect comedy and audacity.<p><strong>What was Rs 370 biryani controversy?</strong></p><p>Earlier this month, Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old Gurugram man made distasteful comments about how he believed that a Rs 370 biryani he bought for a woman gave him the unrestricted access to her body. </p><p>The remarks were made as part of crowd-work on comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.</p><p>Soon, the controversy took the social media by storm where people spoke up on how "disgusted" they were by Himanshu's comments.</p><p>Many even criticised More for encouraging Himanshu and giving him a platform.</p><p>As a result, Himanshu was fired from his job at brand firm Starvik Designs and Pranit, after facing severe backlash, issued a public apology.</p>