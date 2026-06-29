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'No better than Rs 370 biryani': Samay Raina under fire again for old 'Latent' clip

Samay's comments has once again left the internet fuming as netizens are comparing him to 'Rs 370 biryani' guy.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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