No evil streaming service can steal 'Oppenheimer': Nolan on Blu-ray release

Making a case for moviegoers buying a physical copy of the movies they like, Nolan said, The Dark Knight was one of the first films where we formatted it specially for Blu-ray release because it was a new form at the time.”

“And in the case of Oppenheimer, we put a lot of care and attention into the Blu-ray version… and trying to translate the photography and the sound, putting that into the digital realm with a version you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you,” the filmmaker added.