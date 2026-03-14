<p>Imagine if one wrong turn at work flips your life upside down, and pulls you into a web of difficult choices. ‘No Other Choice’, Park Chan-wook's latest thriller, tells the story of Man-su, a regular guy who works in a paper factory. He lives with his family in a beautiful home that boasts a lush green garden, until the axe falls. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Following his unceremonious lay-off, Man-su is confronted with navigating life in a conservative South Korean society that subscribes to the belief that "fired means finished". </p>.<p class="bodytext">In South Korea, getting fired is not just about losing a pay cheque. It is looked down on, your family is shamed and your dreams buried. Once, Man-su's prized garden was bursting with perfect blooms. Now, they stand wilting and weeds choke the pathway - a symbol of his control slipping away. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kim Woo-hyung's camera dances wild here, like in Park's other films 'Decision to Leave' and 'The Handmaiden'. Think wide-angle shots, fast swooping scenes and close-ups of the characters' faces, which almost reveal their souls. The visual poetry turns everyday spaces into a cinematographic treat.</p>.The big problem with, big star films.<p class="bodytext">Gore is central to Park’s films. In this one, he makes it more deliberate to ensure viewers feel Man-su’s and his family’s desperation. He ignores his tooth ache, cuts back on his prodigious daughter’s cello classes, his son turns to robbery and they give up their beloved dogs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘No Other Choice’ is another of Park’s signature visual feasts. The taut crime drama, a film festival favourite, is a must watch.</p>