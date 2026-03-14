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'No Other Choice' movie review: Taut thriller rich in symbolism, visual poetry

Following his unceremonious lay-off, Man-su is confronted with navigating life in a conservative South Korean society that subscribes to the belief that "fired means finished".
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:25 IST
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No Other Choice Korean (Mubi)
3.5/5
Director:Park Chan-wook
Cast:Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:25 IST
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