No relief for Rajpal Yadav: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor to remain in Tihar Jail until February 16

<p>The news of comedian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/rajpal-yadav-surrenders-in-tihar-jail-after-delhi-high-court-refuses-deadline-extension-in-cheque-bounce-cases-3887746">Rajpal Yadav being jailed in connection with cheque-bounce cases</a> has sent shockwaves throughout the Bollywood industry. Rajpal surrendered to Tihar jail on February 4 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount. Rajpal has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.</p><p>In the latest development in Rajpal Yadav’s case, the Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on his bail plea to Monday (February 16) and directed the complainant to file a response.</p><p>Ever since Rajpal surrendered to the authorities, numerous celebrities have stepped forward to offer their support, with many promising to help him clear his massive debt, either by providing him with work or financial assistance.</p>.Rajpal Yadav in jail over cheque-bounce cases: Tej Pratap Yadav, Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary extend help.<p>Rajpal Yadav's surrender news reportedly saddened many in the entertainment industry. An insider reveals that several celebrities are actively following the developments and are understanding the case. A few are also directly in touch with Rajpal Yadav's team and family members, discussing possible steps to secure his release from jail at the earliest opportunity.</p><p>Comedian Rajpal Yadav, who has entertained audiences in movies like <em>Mujhse Shaadi Karogi</em>, <em>Phir Hera Pheri</em>, <em>Partner</em>, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>, <em>Hungama</em>, <em>Chup Chup Ke</em> and others, has received support from several big names, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Mika Singh and Sonu Sood. All these names have come forward to help him through these difficult times.</p><p>When asked about the outpouring of support, Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help."</p>.Summons through WhatsApp, email allowed in cheque bounce complaints: Uttarakhand High Court circular.<p>There’s buzz that the actor could be released on Monday, and fans can look forward to hearing the good news soon.</p><p><strong>About the case</strong></p><p>The legal trouble for Rajpal Yadav dates back to 2010, when he borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, <em>Ata Pata Laapata</em>. The movie failed to perform at the box-office and the makers faced huge losses. The cheques Rajpal issued to the lenders ultimately bounced, leading to a long legal battle.</p><p>The court had given him chances to reach a settlement and clear the dues in instalments. However, Rajpal was unable to fulfill those commitments, and in February 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction, leading to a jail term in Tihar.</p>