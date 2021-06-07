No urge to turn director, am happy collaborating with filmmakers: Ranvir Shorey

Several established actors have, over the years, tried their hand at direction, adding a new dimension to their careers. Aamir Khan, for example, wielded the microphone for Taare Zameen Par, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. Actor Ranvir Shorey, however, has no such plans as he wants to focus on his acting commitments.

"Frankly, I have no urge to tell a story. Moreover, I have never really believed in planning things. I am happy collaborating with other filmmakers, thus helping them tell stories," he told DH in an exclusive interview.

Shorey began his Bollywood career with a supporting role in the 2002 release Ek Chhotisi Love Story, starring Manisha Koirala in the lead role. The romantic drama, which revolved around a teenager's obsession with an older woman, garnered attention due to its bold theme.

The actor found a foothold in the industry with his work in films such as Lakshya, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. It was, however, his performance in Bheja Fry -- starring his good friend Vinay Pathak -- that compelled the audience to take note of his abilities.

Shorey went on to essay key roles in big-ticket films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Heroine and Chandni Chowk to China. He garnered praise for his work in critically-acclaimed films such as Gour Hari Dastaan, Titli, A Death in the Gunj and Kadvi Hawa but was never perceived as a 'box office draw'.

This prompted him to make his web debut with the 2018 release Rangbaaz, which clicked with those fond of intense dramas set in the heartland. The next year, he starred in Metro Park, winning the Gold Award for 'Best Actor in a Comic Role'. Shorey has also been part of shows such as Netflix's magnum opus Sacred Games, the Akshay Oberoi-starrer High, and Vir Das' Hasmukh.

Shorey is hoping to add another feather to his cap with his upcoming series Sunflower, which features him in the role of an investigator.

"My character is that of a compulsive investigator. It is a pretty good role," he added.

The show is touted to be a crime-comedy and revolves around what happens when a person is murdered in a housing society. The cast includes Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and Girish Kulkarni. Sunflower is slated to release on Zee5 on June 11.

Shorey will also be seen in Mumbaikar, a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram. It is being directed by ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who helmed Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka, and has a strong cast that includes 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.