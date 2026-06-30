'No woman should experience this...': Bigg Boss Kannada fame Divya Suresh alleges harassment in Bengaluru

<p><em>Bigg Boss</em> Kannada Season 8 fame actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-actor-divya-sureshs-car-hits-two-wheeler-woman-sustains-knee-injury-3774543">Divya Suresh</a> claims she was recently harassed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The actor, 33, has alleged that unknown man misbehaved with her and her cousin while they were walking on the road alone late at night.</p><p>The incident reportedly occurred at 11:30 pm on Sunday, June 28.</p><p>In a story shared on Instagram which is no longer visible, Divya alleged that a man behaved inappropriately with her and made obscene gestures while she was walking towards her car.</p>.'Begging you to stop': Actor Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead at her Bengaluru home, urges people to stop speculating.<p>"Tonight, my cousin and I were walking to our car at around 11.30 pm when a man started following us. While following us, he was openly touching himself. We noticed it immediately and called him out, but he still didn't stop. He continued until we got into our car," she wrote on her Instagram Story.</p><p>She added, "No woman should have to experience this simply because she's walking at night."</p><p>Tagging Bangalore City Police, Divya further questioned women's safety in the city and wrote, "Where is the safety we keep being promised?"</p>