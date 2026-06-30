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'No woman should experience this...': Bigg Boss Kannada fame Divya Suresh alleges harassment in Bengaluru

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 fame actor Divya Suresh claims she was recently harassed in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:55 IST
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Screenshotof Divya Suresh's Instagram Story

Screenshotof Divya Suresh's Instagram Story

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Published 30 June 2026, 05:55 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluruharrassmentCity NewsActor

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