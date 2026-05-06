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Nora Fatehi apologises before NCW over 'Sarke Chunar' row, vows support for orphan girls

The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, triggered outrage among a section of the public over its allegedly explicit lyrics.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsNora FatehimoviesNCWTrendingsongTrending Nowvulgar lyrics

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