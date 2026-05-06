<p>New Delhi: Actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the<a href="https://www.ncw.gov.in/"> National Commission for Women</a> in connection with a controversy surrounding the song '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/i-had-said-no-to-the-makers-lyricist-distances-himself-from-sarke-chunar-3935130">Sarke Chunar</a>' and apologised, saying there was "no intention to offend anybody."</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the hearing, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nora-fatehi">Fatehi </a>said she had been put in a situation unintentionally but acknowledged her responsibility as an artist.</p><p>"It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/victim-of-misinterpretation-director-prem-defends-sarke-chunar-amid-national-outcry-3936584">artiste</a>. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful," she said.</p><p>The actor also said she has decided to sponsor the education of a few orphan girls.</p>.'Sarke Chunar' row: Sanjay Dutt apologises; to sponsor education of 50 tribal girls.<p>"It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter," she said.</p><p>Earlier, Fatehi distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.</p><p>The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, triggered outrage among a section of the public over its allegedly explicit lyrics.</p><p>Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer and director have also issued apologies.</p><p>'KD The Devil' is a Kannada film, dubbed in four languages, including Hindi.</p>