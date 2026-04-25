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'Normal' movie review: Action-comedy plays too safe

The film takes its time to acclimatise us with the town’s eerie aloofness with a well-crafted rhythm.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:06 IST
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Normal
3/5
Director:Ben Wheatley
Cast:Bob Odenkirk Lena Headey Henry Winkler
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Published 24 April 2026, 23:06 IST
EntertainmentSpecialsMovie Review

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