Not a 'Rs 5 Doctor' Story: Director Ashwath Marimuthu clarifies Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' plot

<p>Filming has officially commenced in Chennai today for Superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a>’s highly anticipated Thalaivar 173, titled <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dharman-rajinikanth-reveals-why-film-with-kamal-haasan-faced-triple-director-shake-up-as-title-first-look-poster-unveiled-4050402">Dharman</a></em>. The project finally goes on floors after overcoming a series of pre-production delays, which saw directors like KS Ravikumar, Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi previously attached to direct it. The directorial duty has ultimately landed with Tamil cinema's '<em>Dragon</em>', Ashwath Marimuthu, known for delivering high-impact commercial entertainers. </p><p>Notably, the film is being bankrolled by Rajinikanth’s long-time friend and legendary actor Kamal Haasan along with R Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International.</p>.'Dharman': Rajinikanth reveals why film with Kamal Haasan faced triple director shake-up as title & first-look poster unveiled.<p>Addressing the intense speculation surrounding the script, director Ashwath Marimuthu explicitly denied rumours that the movie revolves around a "Rs 5 doctor". </p><p>Confirming that Rajinikanth plays a surgeon, the filmmaker promised a unique cinematic experience. He teased that the project blends the sophistication of a Raaj Kamal Films International production with the high-octane entertainment typical of a Superstar movie.</p><p>“Forget the 'Rs 5 Doctor' rumours. This movie is about a swaggy, deadly doctor named Dharman," Ashwath clarified, promising a high-octane, family-friendly thriller. Expressing his deep admiration for Rajinikanth, he teased a massive crossover of cinematic styles.</p>.'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth to play noble doctor in Kamal Haasan-backed Ashwath Marimuthu drama?.<p>"I love Rajini sir's Padayappa and Kamal sir's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, and this film is a mixture of both. Dr Dharman's unmatched swag is going to set the box office on fire. From my end, expect a fresh Gen-Z energy packed with an emotional core that resonates across every generation," said Ashwath. </p><p>Sources reveal that Ashwath Marimuthu is kicking off the schedule with a high-energy introduction song choreographed by Sandy Master, immediately followed by a stunt sequence set to be filmed over the next few days.</p>.<p>The filmmaker also confirmed that this project marks his very first collaboration with rockstar composer Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is set to feature a massive soundtrack consisting of eight tracks, with the director promising that every single song will explore a completely different musical genre.</p><p>The star cast for Dharman is shaping up beautifully, with Simran reuniting with Rajinikanth as the leading lady. Joining them is Raashi Khanna in a significant role, alongside comedy star Yogi Babu. The production house is set to unveil the rest of the star-studded lineup in the coming days.</p>