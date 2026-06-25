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Not a 'Rs 5 Doctor' Story: Director Ashwath Marimuthu clarifies Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' plot

Addressing the intense speculation surrounding the script, director Ashwath Marimuthu explicitly denied rumours that the movie revolves around an "Rs 5 doctor".
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:48 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanthFilmyzilla

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