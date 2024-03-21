Not ‘Don 3’, Emraan Hashmi collaborates with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero'

The movie chronicles the journey of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the role that Emraan will enact on screen.

Directed by Tejas Prabhas and Vijay Deoskar, the movie promises to show Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar.

Penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava— the movie also stars Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar in key roles.

Ground Zero adds to Emraan's versatility as an actor and also reflects on how the he doesn't shy away from experimenting.

On the work front, apart from Ground Zero, Emraan has some incredible projects up for release. He will be seen playing Ram Manohar Lohia in Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan while he is also set to make his Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG.