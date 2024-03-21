Not ‘Don 3’, Emraan Hashmi collaborates with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero'

After the blockbuster Tiger 3, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is on a singing spree. After his much-appreciated performance in Tiger 3 and the recently released OTT show Showtime, Emraan has now collaborated with Excel Entertainment for a new project.
The Once Upon A Time in Mumbai star will be seen playing a key role in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani backed project titled Ground Zero. The film, which was announced recently, will see Emraan donning the role of an Indian Army officer for the very first time.
The movie chronicles the journey of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the role that Emraan will enact on screen.
Directed by Tejas Prabhas and Vijay Deoskar, the movie promises to show Emraan in a never-seen-before avatar.
Penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava— the movie also stars Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar in key roles.
Ground Zero adds to Emraan's versatility as an actor and also reflects on how the he doesn't shy away from experimenting.
On the work front, apart from Ground Zero, Emraan has some incredible projects up for release. He will be seen playing Ram Manohar Lohia in Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan while he is also set to make his Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG.
(Published 21 March 2024, 06:02 IST)