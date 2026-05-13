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'Not even a single person looked at me': Rajinikanth recalls how an ashram visit incident crushed his ego

Superstar Rajinikanth recalled a visit to Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru and revealed that it had completely shattered his ego.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:16 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingRajinikanthActorArt of LivingFilmyzilla

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