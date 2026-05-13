<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rajinikanth">Rajinikanth's</a> stardom needs no introduction. The superstar, who boasts of a massive fan following, has recently recalled an experience that had humbled him and taught the "power of spirituality".</p><p>On May 12, Rajinikanth attended a special event celebrating 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. At the event, he recalled a visit to Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru and revealed that it had completely shattered his ego.</p><p>The iconic star revealed that during the visit, the spiritual leader asked him if he would like to take a tour of the ashram. But knowing his star power, he tried to avoid the situation thinking it will create disturbance. However, on his visit, things took a U-turn.</p><p>"Gurudev asked me to go with him. I told him it would mean a lot of disturbance for him. But he said, ‘no problem, no disturbance, just come’... I thought naturally people would be there, recognise me, shout my name, ask for a photo, and stuff. I also saw a lot of people from Tamil Nadu," Rajinikanth said.</p>.<p>Recalling how the incident crushed his ego, he continued, "Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, saying hi but nobody even looked at me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego." </p><p>He further added that after the event Ravishankar told him that "see there was no disturbance". To which he jokingly responded, "Idhar disturb ho gaya," gesturing towards his head. </p><p>He concluded saying that the incident showed him the "power of spirituality". </p>.Fact Check: Did Rajinikanth avoid questions regarding CM Vijay’s new govt?.<p><strong>Rajinikanth's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Rajinikanth will be next seen in <em>Jailer 2. </em>The highly anticipated sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film <em>Jailer</em> marks the return of Rajinikanth as the formidable Tiger Muthuvel Pandian reuniting with Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal reprising their iconic roles. Ramya will be playing his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian.</p><p>The ensemble cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Jatin Sarna, alongside returning favourites Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. </p><p>With a special cameo by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to release in August, is now reportedly eyeing a September release date.</p>