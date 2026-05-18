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'Not even an iota of truth': Sreeleela's mother shuts down Tilak Varma dating rumours

A light-hearted and fun moment between the Mumbai Indians teammates Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma fueled rumours that Tilak has been dating Sreeleela for a year now.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:01 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaSurya Kumar YadavDatingTrendingcricketerRumourstilak varmaFilmyzilla

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