<p>Telugu actor Sreeleela caught herself in the middle of social media speculation after a harmless joke between Mumbai Indian teammates Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma went viral.</p><p>The light-hearted and fun moment between the cricketers fueled rumours that Tilak has been dating Sreeleela for a year now.</p><p>However, Sreeleela's mother Dr Swarnalatha has clarified that the rumours are false and that the 24-year-old actor is busy preparing for her upcoming exam and is focusing on films.</p><p>Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Swarnalatha said, "These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."</p>.'No alimony, no third party involved': Suraj Nambiar slams 'baseless reports' about his divorce from Mouni Roy.<p>Even Sreeleela's team also declared the rumours as baseless.</p><p>"The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis," Sreeleela's team told Pinkvilla.</p><p>Sreeleela and Tilak's dating rumours began when a video taken in a lobby went viral where Suryakumar Yadav is heard joking and teasing, "Tilak Varma, na? Tilak Varma is in love."</p><p>Soon after the video went viral, many speculated that it was a proof that Sreeleela and Tilak have been dating.</p>.<p>What added fuel to the rumours was the fact that Dr Swarnalatha was reportedly spotted attending the recent IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The rumours intensified after claims started circulating that someone from Sreeleela’s team attended the match wearing a ‘Tilak’ jersey.</p><p><strong>Sreeleela's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Sreeleela, who was most recently seen in <em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh</em> and <em>Parasakthi</em>, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She will reportedly star in Anurag Basu romantic musical alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film will reportedly release in 2026.</p><p>She will also be seen in a Tamil film with Dhanush.</p>