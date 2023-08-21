Not every film gets 100/100, Kareena Kapoor Khan on failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'

There have been very less instances where stars admit about the flops and have openly addressed the failure of their movies at the box office.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to open up about the failure of her last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, which recently completed its first anniversary.
Kareena, who was in the national capital for an event, acknowledged the failure of the film and said "Laal Singh Chadha was an amazing film. I am really proud to be part of a film with Aamir. He is a genius mind in Bollywood. The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it."
"Aamir has always experimented with his roles. He has always strived to do different things, and people who do different things not necessarily get a 100/100," Kareena concluded.
Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.
Aamir Khan was was heavily criticised for its loose adaptation of the work on Laal Singh Chaddha and the movie reportedly faced a loss of Rs. 70 crore.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Netflix's screen adaptation of the book The Devotion of Suspect X which will start streaming from September 21.