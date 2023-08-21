Not every film gets 100/100, Kareena Kapoor Khan on failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'

There have been very less instances where stars admit about the flops and have openly addressed the failure of their movies at the box office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to open up about the failure of her last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, which recently completed its first anniversary.

Kareena, who was in the national capital for an event, acknowledged the failure of the film and said "Laal Singh Chadha was an amazing film. I am really proud to be part of a film with Aamir. He is a genius mind in Bollywood. The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it."