Not one of Kashyap’s best

Choked’ begins with the trademark visuals of an Anurag Kashyap film. Mumbai’s fast-paced life; overcrowded local trains; people dreaming of ache din inside dingy apartments.

A cashier (Saiyami Kher), in a rocky relationship with her jobless and irresponsible husband (Roshan Mathew), finds a secret route to limitless money one night. This all-too-simple first act is a let-down and lacks energy. Kashyap sprinkles satire through the first half of the film, however the couple’s back story of being talented musicians is not fleshed out.

The mystery angle deserved a darker thematic tone. The film’s best scene is when the country learns about demonetisation. A Tamil kuthu song injects a burst of energy as ‘Choked’ shows one section of people celebrating the Indian prime minister’s move while the other section faces chaos and confusion. Now things will pick up, we hope, only to see it perish.

Politics have always found a significant place in Kashyap’s films. His die-hard fans will be disappointed to see the film not making bold statements. Performances are the backbone of ‘Choked’. Saiyami Kher talks little but is a very commanding presence. Roshan, a rising actor from Malayalam, underplays his role well in his Bollywood debut. Amruta Subhash, as the nosy and hyperventilating neighbour, is terrific.

‘Choked’ isn’t a lazily made film. But with Kashyap, the expectations are always high.