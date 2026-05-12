<p>Reports of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ranveer%20singh">Ranveer Singh</a> acquiring the rights of Amish Tripathi's bestselling Shiva trilogy, The Immortals of Meluha, under his banner Maa Kasam Films went viral. </p><p>It was also rumoured that Ranveer is set to headline the project and will play Lord Shiva in the trilogy.</p><p>Reports also suggested that the adaptation is currently in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors in 2028. However, a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/ranveer-singh-not-playing-lord-shiva-amish-tripathi-denies-report-of-actor-buying-rights-of-immortals-of-meluha-series-101778570193753.html">report</a> by <em>Hindustan Times</em> suggests that none of it is true.</p><p>As per the media outlet, the author was surprised to read such reports. </p><p>"I’m in the UK with my son right now and I woke up to a flood of messages. The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true," Tripathi told the media outlet.</p>.Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in trilogy adapted from Amish Tripathi’s 'The Immortals of Meluha'.<p>While there was much anticipation to see Ranveer playing a mythological character after the record-breaking success of <em>Dhurandhar</em>, with Tripathi quashing the reports, it seems that there's only disappointment left for the fans.</p><p>Meanwhile, Ranveer, who is still basking in the success of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, is expected to reunite with Aditya Dhar for a yet-untitled project which will go on floors in March 2027.</p><p>Interestingly, Ranveer-Aditya's <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has crossed Rs 1700 crore at the box office becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film surpassing <em>Baahubali 2: The Conclusion</em>. Aamir Khan's <em>Dangal</em> rules the first spot.</p>