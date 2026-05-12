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'Not true': Amish Tripathi dismisses reports of Ranveer Singh acquiring 'The Immortals of Meluha' rights

Amish Tripathi has quashed the reports of Ranveer Singh acquiring the rights of his Shiva trilogy series.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:33 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghBollywood filmTrendingRumours

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